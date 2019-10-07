Meat Vendor Replaces Plastic With Leaves, Gets a Thumbs up From Kiren Rijiju

Amidst government crackdown on the use of plastic and its aim towards sensitising the general public against single-use plastic before a blanket ban, a video of a meat vendor replacing disposable plastics bags with leaves has left people on the internet impressed.

Shared by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Twitter, the video features a vendor skillfully wrapping meat in leaves before handing it over to his customer.

The Union Minister captioned the video, "PM @narendramodi has told us not to use plastics so we are using local leaves because plastics are no more available."

He further wrote, "A local meat vendor at remote Tirbin, Lepa Rada Dist, Arunachal Pradesh."

The video, which has already been viewed over 78 thousand times since being posted has received 17 thousand likes as well.

Once shared online, the innovative and eco-friendly way of handling the protein did not take long to catch the fancy of netizens, with many hailing the positive move as an alternative to plastic.

While some commented on it being "amazing", others agreed that "leaves are only option to substitute plastic."

Several Twitter users even posted how they are contributing to the cause by showing indigenous methods of using plates and packets made from leaves.

Here's what they wrote:

Notably, according to a United Nations Environment Programme, about 12 per cent of most municipal solid waste is made up of plastic of one kind or another, and 40 per cent of the world’s garbage is burned, according to a study “Toxic Pollutants from Plastic Waste – A Review.”

