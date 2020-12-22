Mechanical Engineer Creates Uncannily Realistic Iron Man Costume

Iron Man fans assemble! If you are a mechanical engineer who is into Iron Man and Marvel superheroes, then Emily the engineer from has an inspirational post for you. The young youtuber and engineer has built her very own Iron Man suit using her technical skills. The Iron Man MK 7 suit built by Emily bears an uncanny resemblance to Robert Downey Jr's iconic superhero costume.

The Iron Man nerd has shared the entire process of how she built the sleek metallic blue coloured superhero suit on her YouTube and Instagram handles. Last week, Emily shared the video of the finished look as she wore the suit. In the video, we can see the Iron Man mask sliding down as it covers her face just like Gwyneth Paltrow or Robert Downey Jr do in the Avenger Endgame.

The video has received 55,640 likes on Instagram as fans praised the engineer for her impeccable work.

One of the users asked Emily if she could see through that mask, to which she replied that given she is not in a dark environment, her visibility is clear. YouTuber Hacksmith, who creates prototypes of concepts and ideas from fictional movies and comics, also praised Emily's finished work. He commented, "So awesome!!!"

Another impressed user commented, "Ok can I be your friend? Coolest thing I've seen in social media!!"

In an earlier video, Emily provided a complete overview of how the suit works and what parts she used to make it. She explains that the mask opens and closes with the help of a chin switch, while the central torso houses some intricate wiring and batteries that run the suit. Emily used two CR 10 3-D printers to make the iconic Iron Man helmet. She explains that the armour is made up of Polylactic Acid with larger parts fiber-glassed.

One of the users commented that Emily's work has inspired his four-year-old son to become an engineer, as he said, "He's freaking out over your work and I have to admit I am too!"

The Iron Man is a Marvel superhero character created by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, Don Heck and Jack Kirby. The comics were later adapted for screen by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Robert Downey Jr portrayed the on-screen version of Iron Man in 2008 for the first time. Since then, the actor has featured in multiple Marvel movies including Spiderman, Thor, Captain America, and Avengers series. Last year, Downey Jr bid adieu to his iconic superhero role with the Avengers Endgame. The movie also featured Iron Man's wife, Pepper Potts, played by Gwyneth Paltrow in a steel blue Iron Man suit. It is the same suit that inspired Emily's recent creation.