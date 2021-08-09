CHANGE LANGUAGE
Message On A Placard: Read How A Japanese Man Cheered Tokyo Olympics Athletes

The photo features a man spotted in front of the Olympic village with a placard representing all the athletes by cheering them up. ( Credits: Reddit/hangry-person)

The Japanese man was spotted in front of the Olympics village every day with a placard dedicated to all athletes representing their countries.

Amid all the anticipation, victory and failures during the Tokyo Olympics 2020, an elderly Japanese man has caught attention by reminding all the participants at the Olympics that they all are winners in their own way. The post first surfaced on Reddit, and later it garnered attention on various microblogging sites. The photograph features a man standing in front of the Olympic village with a placard that reads – “Good morning athletes! Even if you don’t get a medal, you’re still the BEST!!”

The man got praised and hailed as a hero for spreading positive message among all athletes. The elderly man stood outside the Olympic village every single day of the event. He arrived at 7:15 am and held the signboard when the bus carrying the participants passed by. It is said that he stood for around two hours every day. The man wishes to remain anonymous, Time Out Tokyo reported.

Sources said that the man held a welcome sign at the opening of the Olympics but later he changed the sign to the current one on July 26 after noticing the athletes obsession over the medal count.

Here are some of the reactions:

first published:August 09, 2021, 16:23 IST