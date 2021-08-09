Amid all the anticipation, victory and failures during the Tokyo Olympics 2020, an elderly Japanese man has caught attention by reminding all the participants at the Olympics that they all are winners in their own way. The post first surfaced on Reddit, and later it garnered attention on various microblogging sites. The photograph features a man standing in front of the Olympic village with a placard that reads – “Good morning athletes! Even if you don’t get a medal, you’re still the BEST!!”

The man got praised and hailed as a hero for spreading positive message among all athletes. The elderly man stood outside the Olympic village every single day of the event. He arrived at 7:15 am and held the signboard when the bus carrying the participants passed by. It is said that he stood for around two hours every day. The man wishes to remain anonymous, Time Out Tokyo reported.

Sources said that the man held a welcome sign at the opening of the Olympics but later he changed the sign to the current one on July 26 after noticing the athletes obsession over the medal count.

Here are some of the reactions:

Is there a nation that takes hosting an event more seriously? As in, individuals taking it upon themselves to ensure guests feel welcome and supported. I doubt it Man, I love Japan!ありがとうございました Image via @mcnuts_ pic.twitter.com/3RYEtay4Ah — Elma Smit (@Elmakapelma) July 28, 2021

Omg this man is the cutest https://t.co/ipSaWP2aPh— emma coburn (@emmajcoburn) August 7, 2021

Why did this make me start sobbing?! People can be so darn SWEET!!!!! https://t.co/19u0uHC5ke— pearltheceo (@pearltheceo) August 7, 2021

What a sweet, kind-hearted man! This is a lovely gesture. He needs a medal, more than any athlete does, because THIS is the true Olympic spirit embodied.— Space-Age Samurai (@deep_drink) August 7, 2021

Awww that’s so moving. And he’s spot on there— Highkick AJ (@AjEasmon) August 6, 2021

This is the most heartwarming thing I’ve seen today. The Japanese are so lovely. I miss Tokyo— Shareen (@ShareenNew) August 6, 2021

I haven’t watched or even noticed this year’s Olympics (my apologies 2 Japan & 2 Tokyo), but this guy has my full, teary-eyed attention!Love makes theworld go ’round… — ᶠᶦⁿᵈᶦⁿᵍ ᵐʸ ʷᵃʸ ᵇᵃᶜᵏ ʰᵒᵐᵉ (@PrinceScrapbook) August 6, 2021

Thank you, Uncle ji for your kind words of motivation and inspiration for all the athletes. You are a good and valued person and an amazing Human Being.— A.P (@v_2amap) August 6, 2021

What do you think about these posts?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here