Medical Student's Viral Illustration of a Black Fetus is the Wakeup Call We Needed

A Nigerian medical student, with his medical illustration of a Black fetus inside a Black person’s womb, caused a stir on Twitter when he answered a question no one had bothered to ask. Medical and biology textbooks almost always feature white- to pale-skinned bodies, perpetuating the notion that white is the default. Chidiebere Ibe, a medical illustrator and student who aspires to be a neurosurgeon, shared the illustration of the Black fetus with the caption, “I’m black and black is beautiful! Diversity in Medical Illustration. More of this should be encouraged!" Ibe’s illustrations have now gone viral on social media platforms. NBC News quoted him as saying: “I wasn’t expecting it to go viral. I was just sticking up for what I believe in, advocating for equality in health through medical illustrations. I made a deliberate action to constantly advocate that there be inclusion of Black people in medical literature."

The report added that Ibe is a self-taught medical illustrator, who pursued it for a year, with special focus on Black bodies. He is set to enter Kyiv Medical University in Ukraine in January. Ibe has also shared other conditions illustrated on Black bodies, like Emphyema Thoracis, heat rash on children, and seborrheic eczema.

The viral illustrations drew praise from far and wide and even landed Ibe an opportunity to pursue his PhD from New York university after medical school. “Excellent medical illustration!! I’ve literally gotten pushback for drawing non-white people as a medical illustrator, and it blows my mind. It’s ridiculous how white medical illustrations are still, generally," a Twitter user wrote.

Another Twitter user wrote: “this is so gorgeous! i teach sex ed and there is a real problem with diversity in anatomical illustrations, ESPECIALLY vulvas. if they’re not visibly white, they’re in greyscale or shades of purple or something. you’re doing really awesome work."

In an interview with Huffpost UK, Ibe spoke about how his purpose behind these illustrations is the pursuit of equity in healthcare, and also to highlight the beauty of Black bodies. CNN reported that Ni-Ka Ford, diversity committee chair for the Association of Medical Illustrators, highlighted another crucial point about the need for diversity in medical illustration. According to her, Ibe’s illustration addresses a glaring flaw in the medical system, which is the maternal mortality rate among Black women in the US.

