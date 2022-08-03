'Mediocre Micromanagement Mindset': Harsh Goenka Faces Heat For Calling People Back to Office

Work from home has become a staple ever since the pandemic hit the world. Most companies adapted the work-from-home model to ensure the safety of their employees. However, as restrictions have eased now, companies are getting back to normal. Elaborating on the same, Harsh Goenka made a LinkedIn post where he mentioned how people need to come back to the office.

“We need to foster back the spirit and mission of the organization, the culture, the creativity, the camaraderie, the water cooler talk. Only WFH is no longer a long term good viable option,” he wrote.

He further mentioned how people need to think and choose their priorities well. “If you want entire freedom, no commute, to be there for your family, your dog, your gym appointment, your TV screen and not come back to work at all, you will probably have to settle for a mediocre trajectory in your career,” he further wrote. Have a look:

Ever since uploaded, the post has gone viral. Goenka, however, has been receiving lots of backlash for the same. Many people were of the opinion that the previous generation had a problem because of the “lack of control,” while there were others who believed that this was “mediocre micromanagement mindset.”

“What bothers the older generation, in management, about WFH, is in my opinion, the lack of control. They don’t know who’s doing what, on company time, which is basically on their dime. They don’t mind if you come to office and surf through tik tok. As long as you’re in office, till the boss leaves. It’s very old school thinking,” commented a LinkedIn user.

Another person wrote, “You had me with you and your thought until you said “your family, your dog”… That’s harsh. Why can’t we be happy, give enough time to family and that “dog” you mentioned, come to the office for a couple of planned days every month and still grow along with the company. Isn’t that what Hybrid working means. And if someone is taking advantage of a good work environment, let’s identify and take action on them. Generalization is never good.”

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has asked his employees at the electronic vehicle-making company to return to office immediately and work from a Tesla office, or to leave their jobs. In an email, which has gone viral on Twitter, Elon Musk said work from home was no longer acceptable at Tesla. Musk’s move comes at a time when Covid-19 cases have plateaued in the United States and offices are opening up.

The Tesla CEO gave what could be termed as an ultimatum to his employees, and stressed on that a minimum of 40 hours of work per week at the company was non-negotiable, as per the leaked email.

