Meena Harris Gave a 'Healthy Spin' to This South Indian Dish But Twitter Can't Digest it
Meena Harris Gave a 'Healthy Spin' to This South Indian Dish But Twitter Can't Digest it

Meena Harris' tweet received responses from hundreds of food lovers, some good some called it a 'blasphemy'.

Meena Harris posted a foodie confession on Twitter where she said that she feared South Indians might not take too kindly to her healthy twist to a popular dish. The replies to her tweet were equally hilarious.

Food has united people since time immemorial and it continues to do so even today and especially lovers of desi delicacies can go to great lengths to prove their love for it. Indian cuisines has takers everywhere on earth and thus opinions on them can range far and wide across regions. Recently Meena Harris, children’s book author and US Vice president Kamala Harris’ niece posted on the microblogging site Twitter about a South Indian delicacy but with a twist that she mentions she adds to the dish. Confessing about it, she wrote, “"South Indians are going to come for me hard on this but I need to confess somewhere that I just made rice and yogurt and lime pickle with cauliflower rice."

Harris’ reason to use cauliflower rice in place of regular rice might be due to the fact that the former is a low-carb and keto-friendly option. Harris’ confession received a lot of mixed reactions from desi food lovers and some even confessed a few strange food alternatives of themselves too. And among them was also actor Mindy Kaling. Her tweet also received over 7.8k likes and hundreds of comments. Check out a few funny ones:

Harris, who is the niece of Kamala Harris and a Harvard graduated lawyer and social media star, has quite the social media following on Twitter and has time and again been very vocal about issues such as racism and Black Lives Matter, farmers’ protest and women’s liberty among prominent topics.

first published:April 08, 2021, 09:35 IST