Meena Harris Gave a 'Healthy Spin' to This South Indian Dish But Twitter Can't Digest it

Food has united people since time immemorial and it continues to do so even today and especially lovers of desi delicacies can go to great lengths to prove their love for it. Indian cuisines has takers everywhere on earth and thus opinions on them can range far and wide across regions. Recently Meena Harris, children’s book author and US Vice president Kamala Harris’ niece posted on the microblogging site Twitter about a South Indian delicacy but with a twist that she mentions she adds to the dish. Confessing about it, she wrote, “"South Indians are going to come for me hard on this but I need to confess somewhere that I just made rice and yogurt and lime pickle with cauliflower rice."

South Indians are going to come for me hard on this but I need to confess somewhere that I just made rice and yogurt and lime pickle with cauliflower rice — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) April 7, 2021

Harris’ reason to use cauliflower rice in place of regular rice might be due to the fact that the former is a low-carb and keto-friendly option. Harris’ confession received a lot of mixed reactions from desi food lovers and some even confessed a few strange food alternatives of themselves too. And among them was also actor Mindy Kaling. Her tweet also received over 7.8k likes and hundreds of comments. Check out a few funny ones:

haha I said I like raisins in my samosas the pain that rained down on me omfg— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 7, 2021

The true spirit of being a Southie is to realise that lime pickle and curds (thair/ perugu) goes with everything. We regularly have thair+ yong tau foo in this Chindian household.— Akshay । అక్షయ్ (@cydonian) April 7, 2021

Irish people will come at me for making bangers and Rice. — Seawright (married name) (@Seawrig09603671) April 7, 2021

Am I the only one who has never had cauliflower rice — Lady Stark (@LadySueStark) April 7, 2021

Bengalis are going to come for me. I don’t like fish curry. Or rice.— simmi mookerjee (@simmi_mookerjee) April 7, 2021

Cauliflower was meant to be stuffed into parathas this is not okay— rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) April 7, 2021

I don’t even know what to say.. this is blasphemy— ‎پربھا ਪ੍ਰਬਾ (@deepsealioness) April 7, 2021

Ok not gonna lie, the cauliflower thing triggered me, but now I’m thinking about Indian food. I’m super hungry and want masala dosa really bad now.— Charity Mccarthy (@charitypop1978) April 7, 2021

This has been staple among many South Indians who are trying to cut carbs for a while now. Tastes even better when you season it with mustard seeds, green chilies, curry leaves & hing (talichi kottina)— Sandhya Ashok (@sandhyaa) April 7, 2021

You are forgiven. Cauliflower rice is neither rice nor Indian, much less South Indian. Of course, we'd have to send the minions after you if you dared to pass it off as South Indian. Sorry, but we do like our carbs.— Bobby Nair (@NairBobby) April 7, 2021

Harris, who is the niece of Kamala Harris and a Harvard graduated lawyer and social media star, has quite the social media following on Twitter and has time and again been very vocal about issues such as racism and Black Lives Matter, farmers’ protest and women’s liberty among prominent topics.

