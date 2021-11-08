'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' Slammed For its Tamil Stereotypes: Rajini, Dosa, Engineering

Directed by Vivek Soni, romantic comedy ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani hit Netflix on November 5: a hit and miss on many fronts except one, where, Twitter users say, it’s been a whole downer. The film’s portrayal of Tamil culture and generous use of tired and hackneyed Tamil stereotypes are being slammed as a cringe-fest on Twitter. Sprinkle a little “Thalaiva" and some “dosai, vadai" and you’ve got a really dull “Meenakshi Sundareshwar" at hand: this was the predominant public review going around on the microblogging platform. Apart from these, the characters speaking in fluent Hindi in a film set in Madurai is also drawing flak. Not hiring Tamil actors to play Tamil characters was also criticised as insincere and termed by some as cultural appropriation. Twitter users opined that Tamil culture was disingenuously confined to merely aesthetics in the film even though almost all the primary characters are Tamil.

“One day, when I become a director, l will make a true universal film about REAL Tamil culture. I’ll consider that a duty as a partly Tamil, partly Hindi guy. This film doesn’t even offend very well. It’s a joke on all fronts," a Twitter user wrote.

“#MeenakshiSundareshwar confuses me more than anything else Beautifully shot with such a soulful soundtrack. #SanyaMalhotra in brilliant form. But a Tamil Brahmin family in Madurai speaking shudh Hindi. Stereotypes galore. Slow pace. Odd Tangents in the storyline. What did u think (sic)," read another user’s review.

Similar sentiments were echoed even as early as the teaser drop of the film. “I dont know when will bollywood understand that all Tamil’s are not brahmins. All Tamil’s are not veg eaters. Even brahmins wont dress and talk like this now a days. And not all tamil songs are folk songs. And stop ur obsession with our superstar!" one person had tweeted. “Insert Tamil songs, Tamil icons and Tamil culture (grossly stereotyped) to get some eyeballs, but the characters only speak in Hindi!! Chennai is just 2 hours away by flight from Bombay, one visit would have made the makers realise what an atrocity this is" wrote another.

