News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Buzz»Meerut Man Shoots Dead Sister for Refusing to Make Rotis for His 20 Pet Dogs
1-MIN READ

Meerut Man Shoots Dead Sister for Refusing to Make Rotis for His 20 Pet Dogs

Representative image

Representative image

The man had 20 dogs and would ask his sister to make rotis for all of them everyday.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

In a shocking case, a 25-year-old man in Meerut was arrested on Monday for killing his sister after an argument over the former's pet dogs. The man had 20 dogs and would ask his sister to make rotis for all of them everyday.

However, on the fateful day, she refused to make rotis. An argument followed and in a fit of rage, the man shot her dead, the police said. The incident occurred in Bhawanpur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

"Every day, the accused would ask his sister to make rotis for his 20 pet dogs. Today, he shot her dead when she denied," SP Dehat Keshav Kumar was quoted as saying by the ANI. The accused has been identified as Ashish.

Ashish shot his sister in the head and heart and himself called the cops to confess, one of the neighbours' revealed.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...