Meerut Man Shoots Dead Sister for Refusing to Make Rotis for His 20 Pet Dogs

In a shocking case, a 25-year-old man in Meerut was arrested on Monday for killing his sister after an argument over the former's pet dogs. The man had 20 dogs and would ask his sister to make rotis for all of them everyday.

However, on the fateful day, she refused to make rotis. An argument followed and in a fit of rage, the man shot her dead, the police said. The incident occurred in Bhawanpur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

"Every day, the accused would ask his sister to make rotis for his 20 pet dogs. Today, he shot her dead when she denied," SP Dehat Keshav Kumar was quoted as saying by the ANI. The accused has been identified as Ashish.

Meerut: A 25-year-old man held for shooting his sister dead in Bhawanpur area. SP Dehat Keshav Kumar says, "Every day, the accused would ask his sister to make rotis for his 20 pet dogs. Today, he shot her dead when she denied". (14.12) pic.twitter.com/F1ZNEDVTPD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2020

Ashish shot his sister in the head and heart and himself called the cops to confess, one of the neighbours' revealed.