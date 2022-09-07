Meerut's Nawab-e-Paan Bhandar Sells Special Betel Leaf at the Price of a Smartphone

You might be a paan (betel leaf) enthusiast, but would you be willing to shell out almost the price of a smartphone for a variety of paan? Nawab-e-Paan Bhandar would certainly tempt you to do it. Located at Meerut’s Begum Bridge Road, the shop sells 200 varieties of paan, all specially prepared. A certain variety of festive paan in here would cost you almost as much as a smartphone.

Even if you look at the costliest variety of paan available in the market, its price hardly goes up to Rs 1,100. But at the Nawab-e-Paan Bhandar, a special paan costs around Rs 11,000, for which you could buy yourself a smartphone. This variety is special, made only for particular occasions like engagements. They are prepared as per special orders.

Chocolate paan for children

In the age of fusion food, why should paan be left behind? Nawab-e-Paan Bhandar has many customers coming in with their families to enjoy their offerings. With the demand from children in view, the shop prepares a special chocolate paan. It comes in different flavours as well.

Price of a paan

If you want to go to Nawab-e-Paan Bhandar and also don’t wish to drill a hole in your pocket for a betel leaf, worry not. The price range of paan starts from Rs 25 and goes up to Rs 11,000. The flavours are also wide-ranging: Plain Paan, Sweet Paan Chocolate, Special Golden Paan, Ratrani Chutney Paan, Pink Chutney Paan, Mango Chutney Paan, Pineapple Chutney Paan, Strawberry Chutney Paan, Chocolatey Chutney Pan, Ice Cream Paan, Rasiya Paan, Milan Chutney Paan, Raw Mango Chutney Paan are only some of the varieties available.

Ayush Jain of Nawab-e-Paan said that the shop functions from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

