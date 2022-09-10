Meet 11-year-old Hardik, Who Set World Record With Caster Board Spins

In a new world record, an 11-year-old completed 22 rotations in one minute on a caster board. With a complete set of 360-degree spins, Hardik Raghuwanshi has now bagged the Guinness World Record, as reported by TOI. Before he made the record, the Bright Day School’s student, who studies in the seventh grade said that he never underwent formal training for using the caster board, and neither did he have anyone to teach him. Raghuwanshi who is entirely self-taught informed his father, Ajay Raghuwanshi, that he wished to attempt a world record. The active 11-year-old also has an Instagram page where he posts videos of himself on the caster board.

Take a look at the video here.

If you are wondering about the difference between a caster board and a skateboard, we’ve got you covered. A caster board features two foot-plates which are joined with a pivot mechanism. It helps to make the board twist independently. These boards usually have two caster wheels and can rotate in any direction—which a skateboard cannot do. The range of motion in a caster board allows the rider to slide and turn, and pretty much go in all directions.

According to the news portal, the seventh grader GWR winner practised for nearly a year before he attempted the world record. He admitted that the process wasn’t easy and that he even fell several times. Hardik eventually reached his goal within 17 days, as per his father. The 11-year-old attempted the world record on January 22. “We received the official approval on August 9,” TOI quoted his father, Ajay.

The caster enthusiast wants to grow up and become an astronaut as per the report and is the ‘first from Vadodara in individual sports category to register world record on January 22, revealed Ajay. According to his father, Hardik wanted to attempt the most 360-degree rotations but the ‘GWR did not allow it on the ground of endurance.’

