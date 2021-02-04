Meet 13-Year-old Tanishka Sujit, the Superkid from Indore Who Solves Rubik's Cube Blindfolded

Thirteen-year-old Tanishka Sujit, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, is a super kid. While many focus on solving the Rubik's cube in the shortest possible time, Tanishka goes a step ahead. The talented girl solves it wearing a blindfold.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Tanishka could be seen solving the puzzle while a black piece of cloth covered her eyes. The wonder kid's talent is not confined to solving the Rubik's cube, though. She says she can also read and write wearing a blindfold.

"I've made it to Asia Book of Records & India Book of Records. I wrote class 10 exams at the age of 11 years and class 12 exams at age 12," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

#WATCH| 13-year-old Tanishka Sujit from Indore solves Rubik's cube wearing a blindfold."I can also read & write wearing a blindfold. I've made it to Asia Book of Records & India Book of Records. I wrote class 10 exams at the age of 11 years & class 12 exams at age 12", she says pic.twitter.com/FFotDnfinK — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021

The video shared on microblogging site Twitter had already been viewed over 44,000 times and generated quite a response from people in awe of Tanishka's super skills.

One of the users tweeted that he wouldn't want his parents to watch this video to avoid getting scolded. Another one said there was no dearth of talent in India.

According to a report in ibtimes, Tanishka is now pursuing her graduation from Indore's Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya. But before that, in class 12 -- for which she was granted special permission -- she secured 62.8% marks, studying commerce in MP state board.

Her dream? The 13-year-old wants to join the Indian Police Service (IPS) and serve the country. Not just that, a kathak dancer herself, Tanishka also wishes to do her PhD in dance.

The credit for Tanishka's tremendous growth and talent also goes to her father, who unfortunately passed away in July last year due to COVID-19. Her mother says Tanishka didn't attend nursery classes and was groomed at home. At 3, the super kid admitted straight to class 3 in a private school.