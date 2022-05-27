Meet 18-year-old Sriya Lenka from Odisha Who Became India's First K-Pop Star

It seems Indians will finally be able to say that they too have a K-pop star of their own. 18-year-old Sriya Lenka emerged as the winner of DR Music’s global auditions to find the fifth member of the idol group Black Swan. Lenka was born in Odisha and last year she was selected for the final leg of training in Seoul to become a member of Blackswan. This search for a final member of the band began after its oldest member Hyeme left the group in November 2020. The entertainment agency associated with Blackswan announced global auditions to replace her in May last year. Lenka and Gabriela Dalcin of Brazil were chosen among 4,000 applicants through a YouTube audition programme.

Blackswan made its official debut in 2020 and is already well known for its foreign members Fatou, the first Senegalese-Belgian K-pop singer, and Brazilian-Japanese Leia. The other members of the all-girl band are Young-heun and Judy. Now, Lenka and Dalcin have been selected as the fifth and sixth members of the group.

In an Instagram post shared by DR Music on Thursday, Lenka and Dalcin were introduced as part of the Cygnus project. The caption along the post explained, “’Cygnus’, which means a constellation of swan, is a project to discover and to train trainees to become stars like the Cygnus. Sriya and Gabi are the first generations of Cygnus, which will be introduced soon. Thank you for your interest and support. And the Cygnus project will continue in the future.”

In an interview with Talk Talk Korea last year, Sriya revealed that she has been dancing since she was in kindergarten but started training seriously at the age of 12. The upcoming K-pop star studied Odissi, an Indian classical dance, and has been learning freestyle, hip-hop and contemporary dance to become “a versatile dancer.”

