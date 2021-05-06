Meet 21-year-old UP Student Who Was Recently Elected as Her Village's 'Gram Pradhan'

The minimum required age for a voter of the gram sabha to fight an election is 21 years. That is exactly how many years old Arushi Singh is, who has been elected by her villagers to lead the gram sabha. Now elected as the head of the village council for Seheriya village in Wazirganj Block, Gonda, Singh told Hindustan Times, “It was like a dream come true.” She was declared the winner of the election for the post of Gram Sabha Pradhan, by 384 votes among four contestants.

Singh says that she plans to focus on making Seheriya “a smart village with good internet connectivity and better public service.” “Now it is my duty.”

Singh is a student of LLB at City Law College, Lucknow University, which is more than 150 kilometres far from her village. After obtaining her law degree, she wants to prepare for the Provincial Civil Services examination.

Collectively, Singh’s life and dreams cut through all three pillars of Indian democracy. She is studying the Indian constitution in her college which can lead her to be a part of the judiciary, dreaming of being a bureaucrat and elected as the head of the most elementary form of the state legislature. During her term, Singh wants to focus on a range of things that include basic amenities like housing, education, sanitation and drinking water. Emphasising health and hygiene, she also wants to improve the social and economic conditions of the villagers.

LU STUDENT IS ELECTED PRADHAN :Arushi Singh, 21, who is pursuing BA LLB second year from Lucknow University, won the recently held election to the post of Gram Sabha Pradhan at village Seheriya, Wazirganj block in Gonda district.#youth 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Gxqw8RkFcl— HARSH JAIS (@Harsh_0880) May 6, 2021

Singh’s father Dharmendra Singh works as a stenographer for the office of the police commissioner in Lucknow. Her mother, Garima Singh, is a district judge in civil court. Singh came to Gonda on March 2 for her door-to-door campaign for the scheduled elections on April 19. According to Singh, during her campaign, she “encouraged the youth and their parents not to lower their guard in COVID-19 times.” However, Gonda, the district in which Singh’s village is located, was in media reports for tossing the COVID-19 guidelines on the counting day of the election.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here