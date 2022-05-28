Meet 22-year-old Toy Fox Terrier, The World's Oldest Living Dog

Dogs are believed to have a short lifespan and most tend to live for 10 to 15 years. But, on the other hand, there is a Toy Fox Terrier named Pebbles who has turned 22 years old.

Born on March 28, 2000, Pebbles was recently named the world’s oldest dog by the Guinness World Records. Earlier, in April this year, a Chihuahua named TobyKeith was declared the world’s oldest dog at 21 years and 66 days.

However, as the news reached South Carolina residents Bobby and Julie Gregory, they realised that their little pooch was much older. Pebbles turned out to be 22 years and 59 days old and bagged the title for the oldest living dog.

“We are truly honoured. Pebbles has been with us through everything; ups and downs, good times and bad, and she has always been the beacon of our lives,” Julie was quoted as saying.

Julie shared that they hoped to adopt a large breed dog when Pebbles caught their eye. Pebbles was playing inside her enclosure and barking which prompted Bobby to pick her up. “It was instant love the second the two met,” Julie added.

Now, Pebbles lives like a queen and enjoys the attention she gets from her family. The daily routine of the four-pound dog includes listening to country music while sleeping till late. Once awake, Pebbles needs something to drink and eat after which she stays up all night.

But, Pebbles also had her rough days when her 16-year-old Toy Fox Terrier partner, Rocky, passed away in 2017. They both shared 24 puppies together but according to Julie, “it wasn’t healthy for Pebbles to have any more litters”

A jolly Pebbles again started enjoying life and now spends her day snuggling under blankets, playing under the palm tree, or taking a walk with Bobby. Talking of her age, Julie said that people often fail to believe how long Pebbles has lived.

According to Julie, the key to your dog’s long life is love, attention and plenty of food. She also insisted on treating the pooch like family and providing a positive environment along with taking care of their health.

