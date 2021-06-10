Meet 5-Year-Old Aws Oudah, Jordan's Youngest Sign Language Teacher Who is Winning Internet

A five-year-old boy from Jordan has been making waves across the globe. Being his country’s ‘youngest sign language teacher’, the little one is being hailed as the latest internet sensation. Aws Oudah runs his own YouTube channel which serves as a platform to teach sign language to his fellow countrymen. Oudah grew up with the spoken word but picked up sign language as a way to communicate with his hearing-impaired grandparents. The Jordanian child has mastered the art of expressing himself using sign language at a very young age.

According to Al Arabiya, Oudah picked up sign language from his father and later on decided to serve a purpose close to his heart and share it among Jordanians in his own style. The instructional videos produced by him on YouTube have garnered worldwide acclaim. His channel amassed more than 700 subscribers in a very short span of time. In the video, we can see Oudah easily communicating with his grandparents who also seem very comfortable using sign language. We also get a glimpse of how Oudah’s channel has helped people pick up the language very easily. The boy seems very chirpy and enthusiastic while teaching his subscribers online.

Take a look:

Five-year-old Aws Oudah creates videos to teach Jordanians the basics of sign language pic.twitter.com/oR6m2fFvKV— Reuters (@Reuters) June 8, 2021

His videos are not only charming but very precise and crisp. The average length of each video would be one to three minutes. Speaking to Reuters in his mother tongue – Arabic, the young heart said, “I make these videos to enable people to communicate with those with hearing impairments, so they learn and benefit from me.”

Ashraf Oudah, a father of three, is himself a sign language interpreter. He proudly describes his son as a “young celebrity” and feels the attention and adoration his son receives from his fans is his main source of motivation. The father told the news outlet that the young one’s dedication and determination to master spoken and sign language reminds him of his own childhood. He believes that his son has a bright future in the field as he is surrounded by people whom he can learn from and practice with.

