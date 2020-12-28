Meet 'Aapli Aaji', the Grandmom Who Has Become a Youtube Sensation for Rustling up Tasty Dishes

A 70-year-old woman from rural Maharashtra has achieved fame and love by lakhs of followers on the video streaming platform. The septuagenarian is one of the latest recipients of YouTube Creators award this year for her delicious recipes on her channel ‘Aapli Aaji’ (our grandmother).

According to an IndiaTimes report, the grandmother named Suman Dhamane hails from Sarola Kasar village, about 15 km from Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. She has managed to achieve over six lakh subscribers and has garnered over eight million views each month in just one year. Dhamane’s success is closely tied to her 17-year-old grandson, Yash Pathak who decided to put his grandmother’s cooking prowess of authentic Maharashtrian dishes online. He used his skills to document and edit videos on YouTube. He helped his grandmother shoot and upload two videos periodically each week. He juggled all this while preparing for his 10th grade board exams which can be arduous.

Pathak, recalling how it all started, said he had once asked his grandmother to cook Pav Bhaji for him. After watching a couple of videos online, she had said she could make a better one. Not sure about the tweaks made by his grandma, but the outcome was loved by one and all in the family. That’s when the 17-year-old came up with the idea of a YouTube channel. Their road to success has gone through a lot of trial and error methods as among the many challenges. These include camera positioning, flow of the video, teaching technical aspects of the camera to his grandmother and learning the process, which was challenging at the beginning. But they soon crossed all these hurdles which have made their channel to be loved and followed by lakhs of users.

The videos shot and presented in the regional Marathi language gained popularity with regional viewers. The USP of her recipes involve simple cooking methods that mothers, grandmothers have been practising for years. Her style of presentation not only resonated with the users, but it also made the experience easier to adopt and improvise.

Apart from the cooking, most of the users were also curious about was the homemade spices that she uses in her recipes. Her fans were also curious to know how they could source those spices, and this led to the grandmother-grandson duo to start a business venture of making and selling those spices commercially all over India.

The popular cooking channel was prone to hack attacks in October this year which resulted in the account being terminated. But YouTube India helped the duo to bring it back to life and now it is running like ever before.