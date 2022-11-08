Meet Anil Misri, The Man Who Made His Bihar Village Open-Defecation Free

You might have watched Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Toilet EK Prem Katha. The satirical comedy highlights the issue of open defecation that persists in rural India. The film is based on the social issues of toilets not being present in the rural region of the country and how a family feud becomes an issue for the whole village. The social issue is still deflecting in some parts of the country. A similar story is connected with the film of Anil Misri, a resident of Majghai village of Banka district in Bihar.

The people of the village did build a toilet but never used them. Within six months of the initiative by Anil Misri, the village is free of open defecation. Now, residents of the village are 100 per cent using toilets. The 48-year-old man, who never went to school, is a farmer and a labourer by profession.

In a chat with News18, Anil shared that people used to have a lot of trouble due to the dirt on the roadside outside the village. In view of this, he tried to explain to the villagers himself and many of them understood the situation. He also mentioned that with the help of Panchayat head Mrityunjay Kumar he was able to convince the rest of them.

Top showsha video

Anil used to guard the road every day before dawn from 4 am to 7 am and later in the evening from 5 pm to 9 pm. While he used to guard the place, he used to keep blowing a whistle, on hearing the sound, villagers used to run away with their utensils.

The initiative by Anil has stopped the villagers from open-defecation completely. During the process, many villagers even had a rift with Anil. However, he continued to create awareness about the cause and succeeded in it.

Panchayat head Mrityunjay, who hailed and supported Anil, stated that he is a role model for the people of the entire panchayat.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here