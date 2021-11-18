Meet Anushka Kumari, the 21-year-old Who Has Become the Youngest Mukhiya in Bihar

Indians love to talk about their politics but when it comes to joining the field, we don't see much enthusiasm. Despite being home to the largest youth population, the country is largely led by politicians in their 60 or 70s. Twenty-one-year-old Anushka Kumari had a different approach. Anushka, who hails from Bihar's Seohar district, created history by becoming the youngest mukhiya (village head) in the recently conducted Bihar Panchayat election, as per India .com. At an age where people are still in their colleges and looking for jobs, Anushka decided to contest the election from her village, Kushahar. Her participation got full support from the local villagers and Anushka managed a convincing win against her closest rival. When the election results were declared, Anushka received 2625 votes compared to 2338 votes attained by her closest rival, Rita Devi.

Anushka who returned to her village after completing education in Karnataka's Bengaluru thanked her village people for showering their love and vote. Anushka is a graduate in history honours and wishes to continue her education while working as the mukhiya.

When asked why did she decided to contest the election at such a young age, Anushka said that she wanted to bring change to her area that deals with several issues. The newly elected mukhiya added that she would work to eradicate corruption and will uphold the faith installed by the people of her village. She described her grandfather as her inspiration and added that making people’s lives better is her motive.

Anushka said that working in any field requires hard work and if one isready to put in the effort, success will follow. It must be noted that Anushka’ father Sunil Singh is a former member of the local district council.

Anushka’s participation in active politics will surely inspire other young women in the region to follow their dreams and work for the betterment of society.

