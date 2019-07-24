Take the pledge to vote

Meet Bahati, the Adorable Cub Who Served as a Model for Simba in 'The Lion King' Remake

Does Bahati remind you of someone?

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

July 24, 2019
Image: Facebook/ Dallas Zoo
Does the adorable baby lion remind you of someone?

Maybe a certain lion cub that graced movie theatres last weekend?

Turns out, Simba from The Lion King was inspired by a month old lion cub named Bahati, a resident of Dallas Zoo.

The official Facebook page for Dallas Zoo shared a video (which oozes oodles of cuteness) of baby Bahati where the lion can be seen moving her head and paws. According to the post, Bahati was just one month old at the time.

"BAHATI OR SIMBA?: The world's most famous lion cub may have gotten some of his moves from our very own Bahati! When Bahati was just a month old, we provided Disney with video of her movements for their animation team to use for motion and behavior reference when designing Simba in The Lion King. From walking on wobbly new legs, to licking milk droplets off of her face, we captured every moment, no matter how small," they wrote.

Apparently, Dallas Zoo had sent Disney a video of baby Bahati which could be used as reference as the animation team designed Simba's motion and behavioral patterns.

According to reports, Bahati is no longer a cub. In fact, she is now a full grown, two year old lioness.

Although most of us instantly think of the animated Simba from the original film, you have to admit, the new Simba doesn't fail to disappoint.

P.S Here's another super cute picture of Bahati to drive away your mid-week blues.

