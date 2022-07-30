Meet Bella, the Unique Kansas Dog Who Looks Really Surprised All the Time

Nature has made animals and humans quite similar. Deformities are not just for humans. Animals are no exception to it. Bella, a dog from Kansas, has a unique deformity on the face, particularly the eyes. Bella is a cross-breed of Doberman and Cattlehound. She was born with this unique feature.

Unlike other dogs, Bella’s eyes are pulled up. She seems like a surprised dog because of those pulled-up eyes. When Bellas’s owner shared her pictures on social media, netizens were slightly surprised. People thought the dog was intentionally giving such looks to every other person. This picture became viral and netizens could not stop themselves from commenting. A user wrote, “Dogs have such a unique personality. They do such things so intentionally.’’ While another wrote, “Dogs know how to make their paw parents laugh out loud.’’

But when more images of Bella surfaced on the internet, netizens doubted her face. Almost in every picture, Bella had the same surprise look. When social birds started commenting about it on Bella videos, her owner Lieschen O’Connor, who lives in Tylor, Kansas unveiled the secret.



She said Bella is a cross-breed dog of Doberman and Cattle Hound. Because of this intra-breeding, dogs born out of such breeds have some issues or deformities. Bella was no exception to it. Due to the intra-breeding, Bella has pulled up eye muscles and hence her eyes are also pulled.

Lieschen O’Connor also said that Bella is like any other dog. She laughs and plays and no other psychological, physical or neurological issues are there. She also said because of her deformity no one wanted to keep her. So she adopted Bella.

This video of Lieschen O’Connor telling about the deformity went viral. A user wrote, “This is probably the cutest dog.’’ Moreover, Bella is a super friendly dog both with humans and animals. She has various friends in her colony.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here