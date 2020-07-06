BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Meet 'Bob-Cut' Sengamalam, an Elephant in Tamil Nadu with the Most Unique Hairstyle Ever

Photo: Instagram/ Rocky Maddy

Photo: Instagram/ Rocky Maddy

The mammal’s hair is maintained by mahout, S Rajagopal.

Elephants share a close bonding with humans with many stories, movies revolving around tusker and their love. One of such elephants getting a lot of love is Sengamalam, for its unique hairstyle.

Famous as ‘Bob-Cutting Sengamalam’, the elephant lives in the Rajagopalaswamy temple of Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu.

Indian Forest Service officer (IFS) Sudha Ramen has posted a few pictures of the tusker. The post was complimented by devotees and tourists sharing their experience with Sengamalam, and got more than 10K likes.

“She is famously known as "Bob-cut Sengamalam" who has a huge fan club just for her hair style. You can see her at Sri Rajagopalaswamy Temple, Mannargudi, Tamil Nadu,” read the caption.

The mammal’s hair is maintained by mahout, S Rajagopal. Its maintenance takes a lot of time and patience.

Today, ‘Bob-cutting’ Sengamalam has become a part of every devotees’ Instagram account that visited the temple.

