Meet Bond, Tigor and Pandian, Narcotics Intelligence Bureau's Newest Recruits

An adorable tweet has graced the Twitter space, thanks to Mahesh Aggarwal, Additional Director General of Police, Chennai. Aggarwal took to Twitter to share a picture of three new ‘recruits’ in the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau. Three Labrador Retriever pups have been included in the NIB team, awaiting growth and training, and to be deployed on the ground to sniff out illegal drugs. K-9 unit is an essential unit for the Narcotics Control Bureau since they sniff out the prevalence of drugs very effectively. Not only the NCB but a K-9 unit is also a valuable tool in many law enforcement and security divisions of the country. The largest K-9 unit in the country is housed by the Central Armed Police Force. Reportedly, the CAPF breeding centers produce more than 300 pups every year. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, earlier this year, ordered the expansion of the canine squad three-fold and recommended the authorities to breed and train roughly 1000 pups a year.

Sharing the picture, Aggarwal, in the caption, wrote, “Bond, Tigor, and Pandian: Three new members of NIB team to be deployed for tracking narcotics after training.” In the heartwarming picture, three men are seen holding the pups, and Aggarwal is patting one of them.

Bond, Tigor and Pandian: Three new members of NIB team to be deployed for tracking narcotics after training. pic.twitter.com/DrSdIDgoDV— Mahesh Aggarwal, IPS (@copmahesh1994) October 22, 2021

As the picture went public, netizens couldn’t help but adore the three canines and the innocence oozing out of them.

One user wrote, “Bond, Tigor, Pandian on duty for India.”

Bond, Tigor, Pandian on duty for 🇮🇳 ❤️ https://t.co/OtUrgov1aF— bharatS (@saysehari) October 22, 2021

“Pawcifer at the left,” wrote another.

One user wrote, “But these three are the addictive substance here.”

😢 but these three are the addictive substance here https://t.co/1ypbskohs6— Donita Jose (@DonitaJose) October 23, 2021

Many wished the sleepy bundles of joy luck for their new job awaiting them.

Wow 😍 I loved their names 😍 All the best little cadets 👍 https://t.co/3vk0gT5Xjn— Milap Patel🇮🇳 (@milap559) October 23, 2021

Here are some other reactions:

pandian looks done already https://t.co/ll5FxLsAX3— shawarma 🍼 (@followkarnare) October 23, 2021

these cute little ones are joining the force! 😍 https://t.co/rICNR6v86g— u. (@ujj_writes) October 23, 2021

Sheefo😋😋!! They are happy sleeping. Zor se aankhein band hain!! https://t.co/VWzzXCdxjg— rani🇮🇳 (@ranik54) October 23, 2021

The Narcotics Control Bureau has been very active lately and is gripping over the vicious nexus of illegal substances spread across the country. In a recent bust, the Chennai arm of NCB intercepted an oil tanker and confiscated 250kg of Marijuana, found in 10 huge packets hidden inside a special cavity in the tanker.

