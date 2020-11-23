Meet Charli D'Amelio, the 16-Year-Old Sensation Who Raced to 100 Million Followers on TikTok

Tik-Tok just gave the social media world a new first as America's Charli D’Amelio has become the first video creator to clock in 100 million followers, a feat that the teenage sensation has managed to achieve in just over a year and a half. The 16-year-old has had an unprecedented rise on the video sharing app and is way ahead of other more prolific celebrities.

D’Amelio's rise to fame has mostly been due to her dance videos and despite facing a lot of backlash in the recent past over the app's Chinese origins to safety concerns, it highlights the ensuing popularity Tik-Tok continues to enjoy among the youth.

Based in Connecticut, D’Amelio is a 16-year-old internet celebrity who's videos are incredibly popular on Tik-Tok and is ahead of many celebrities, Youtubers, social media influencers among others by millions.

Catering to mostly the youth across US, Charli's meteoric rise on the app has also been instrumental in the teenager signing her first feature film and achieve a lot more. A nail polish brand and makeup brand, partnering up with several fashion brands are some of the few milestones that the Tik-Tok star has managed to achieve.

D’Amelio has also appeared in a Super Bowl commercial and has a Dunkin' Donuts drink dedicated to her. She has also performed or shared the stage with several of Hollywood celebrities.

The teenager is going to be launching a book on her journey so far which is titled 'Essentially Charli: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping It Real'. It is expected to hit the stands next month.

Along with Charli, her sister Dixie has also thrown in her hat inside the ring when she released a debut single earlier this year that quickly became popular. In the recent past, D’Amelio has also branched out to other forms of social media platforms including Youtube where the sisters initiated a podcast where they experiment with traditional YouTube formats. Their parents, Heidi and Marc have also created their own social media accounts which are very popular individually as well as in the D’Amelio Family accounts. The family is also reportedly in talks to feature in a reality TV series.

On TikTok, the teenager is way ahead in terms of followers than Hollywood star Will Smith, The Rock and music sensation Selena Gomez and several others.