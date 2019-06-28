DeepNudes is a Terrifying New App That 'Undresses' Women's Bodies With One Click

If you thought DeepFakes were bad, there's something else on the Internet that's far, far-worse: Deep Nudes.

An app which has recently been grabbing the Internet's attention for all the wrong reasons promises something that is every woman's worst nightmare. It promises to create a nude picture out of a fully clothed body of a woman, with just one click.

Called Deep Nudes, the AI started gaining attention after Vice reported on the Windows and Linux app whcih was launched in March.

The application works in a very simple way. You pick a photo of a clothed person the app creates a new, naked image of that same person. The clothes of the woman in the image are swapped for bare breasts and vulvas.

Vice, tested the app and found out that even images from magazines like Sports Illustrated Swimsuit could be manipulated into appearing nude.

Thankfully, the app has since been taken down from the Internet by the creators. The Twitter handle of Deep Nudes app stated their reason in an official statement.

"Here is the brief history, and the end of DeepNude. We created this project for user's entertainment a few months ago. We thought we were selling a few sales every month in a controlled manner. Honestly, the app is not that great, it only works with particular photos. We never thought it would become viral and we would not be able to control the traffic. We greatly underestimated the request. Despite the safety measures adopted (watermarks) if 500,000 people use it, the probability that people will misuse it is too high. We don't want to make money this way. Surely some copies of DeepNude will be shared on the web, but we don't want to be the ones who sell it. Downloading the software from other sources or sharing it by any other means would be against the terms of our website. From now on, DeepNude will not release other versions and does not grant anyone its use. Not even the licenses to activate the Premium version. People who have not yet upgraded will receive a refund. The world is not yet ready for DeepNude," read the statement.

However, while DeepNude itself has been taken down, we have to wonder - how long till an alternate one of the exact same brand shows up?

The comments on the tweet indicated, not very long.

The app is already out there, and with the right tools, anyone could extract the source code to build a very similar, if not exact version of it.

The app has been pulled off the Internet, not off existence. And even then, as we all know nothing on the Internet ever dies.

The fact that the app was created and put on sale, available to anybody for a simple price of just $50 US Dollars, or INR 3449, is a harsh reminder that deprecating and disrespecting women's bodies have always been acceptable and 'cool.'

DeepNudes may be a new app, but the practice has always existed.

Photoshopping women's faces onto nude models, super-imposing celebrity heads onto porn videos is nothing new. This app is just another reminder that women's bodies have never been their own, and their faces are public property, ready to be misused for amusement.

DeepFakes have been around for a couple of years now, and they have always raised ethical concerns: of warped videos, of revenge porn, of using THE TECH for spreading misinformation, all of which have very serious consequences.

