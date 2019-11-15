Meet Duo, the Two-faced Kitten That Defied All the Odds Despite its Medical Condition

A tiny black kitten, named Duo, was born with a medical condition called diprosopus.

In this particular case, the kitten was born with two faces, each has a mouth and nose.

The condition is different from conjoined twins, which result from the fusion or incomplete separation of two embryos.

Due to the congenital defect, Duo is referred to as a ‘Janus kitten’.

A veterinarian from San Diego, Dr Ralph Tran, met Duo through one of his friends. The friend offered Duo to Dr Tran after his the mother cat refused to accept the tiny kitten due to its medical condition.

Fortunately, Dr Tran had experience in taking care of neonatal kittens and he readily agreed to look after Duo, who would require round-the-clock human care to stay alive.

Usually, Janus kittens live for only a few minutes after being born.

However, it’s been nearly four months and Duo has been healthy. Another exceptional case of a Janus cat, named Frank and Louie, lived to be 15.

Dr Tran has created a Facebook page for Duo where he keeps updating about her health.

In one post, he wrote that “Each face fights to eat and as a result, most of the food just ends up in the middle eye and on her forehead. That's why her forehead is now bald,”

In a latest update, Dr Tran wrote, “Over the past week she has really gained a lot of weight and has made tremendous progress. She's gotten the eating thing completely figured out now and only makes a tiny mess when she eats!”

For her middle eye removal surgery, the veterinarian said that Duo needs to gain 300 gms more and only then the operation can be executed.

