Meet Ex-IAS Officer Who Quit His Job to Provide Affordable Healthcare in Rural India

A moment of grief can sometimes become a defining time in one’s life and motivate one to reconstruct oneself for the better. Something similar happened to an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who quit the bureaucracy to help the hinterlands of the country get state-of-the-art medical facilities. Dr. Syed Sabahat Azim lost his father on the operation table of a private hospital in Kolkata. The loss incurred on Azim’s conscience made him realize his higher purpose in life. The incident resulted in Azim becoming an entrepreneur with an aim to provide affordable healthcare facilities to the rural parts of India.

“I hail from a small town in Uttar Pradesh and have spent most of my service working for small towns and villages, which kept the urge to make the world a better place alive in me. As human beings, we carry multiple identities; however, the primary identity, which actually matters, is made of the good deeds you do in life,” Azim said in an interview with IANS.

Azim is now the founder and CEO of Glocal Healthcare Systems, or Glocal, which provides integrated and sustainable solutions to counter the healthcare challenges that haunt the less-privileged regions of the country. Glocal was set up in 2010 and currently operates in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Rajasthan, along with eight countries around the globe, with more than 250 digital dispensaries and a massive telemedicine network. For his innovative and noble initiative, Azim was given the ‘Social Entrepreneur of 2020’ title by the World Economic Forum-supported Schwab Foundation.

Other accolades that Azim gained include the Public Appreciation Award 2020 by the United Nations for Hellolyf-CX Digital Dispensary, an AI-based software for clinical diagnosis. The software was termed as the most innovative technology to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) laid out by the UN.

It is because of people like him that humanity still exists in a world where people’s caste, creed, social status, and religion often seem to matter more than life itself.

