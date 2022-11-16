Meet Flemish Giant, the World’s Largest Rabbit Breed

Cute and fluffy rabbits are a delight to watch. These little creatures with droopy ears and adorable eyes are often kept as pets, hopping around with their tiny legs. Both children and adults love to watch these animals and do not leave a chance to stroke them affectionately. However, get ready to erase the adorable picture of a rabbit from your mind if you are not aware of the Flemish Giant Rabbit breed. Unlike the small rabbits, the Flemish Giants are considered to be one of the largest rabbit breeds in the world.

According to the digital website, Oddity Central, a Flemish Rabbit usually weighs about 10 kg, with the world’s largest Flemish Giant measuring 22kg in weight and 4ft 3 inches in length. This particular breed has the striking features of a pair of large, erect, and pointy ears, an enormous head, an elongated body, and a fully circular rump.

Here, take a look at this friendly animal in the video below:

Although its size might scare you if well-trained, these animals are generally docile. They are even deemed to be quite friendly in front of people and kids alike. Many people around the world keep these Flemish Giant rabbits as pets. However, owing to their humongous size, they consume large quantities of food as compared to smaller breeds and demand a spacious living area.

Known to be the “King of Rabbits” the Flemish Giant was once bred in Flanders, Belgium for its expensive fur and delicious meat. Later, because of its high bone-to-flesh ratio, it eventually became a show breed. In addition, this rabbit breed is believed to have existed on this planet since the 16th century. Oddity Central also clarifies that the Flemish Giant belongs to one of the primary fur and meat breeds, like the Belgian Stone Rabbit or Steenkonijn.

Although these huge balls of fur appeared in several livestock events, they were not so popular in the 1910s. However, things have changed for the Flemish Giant as their large size has made them famous with people who are choosing these adorable animals as their companions.

