Meet Fred, the Mini Service Horse, Who Travelled First Class to California

A woman from Michigan made news by making her horse travel in first class to California via multiple flights.

Fred, the mini service horse, was specially trained by handler Ronica Froese to travel in high altitudes. He was trained for one year to become a therapy and service equine as well.

Speaking to WXMI news channel, Froese said she decided to travel in first class “because it was Fred’s first time” to fly and she wanted “him to be comfortable”.

The trip took months of planning on the part of Froese. The duo started their journey on February 7 from Grand Rapids, then caught a connecting flight in Dallas and landed at Ontario, California.

Fred was dressed for the occasion in a sleek suit and everyone was welcoming and “sweet as pie” to their equine companion.

However, Fred might soon lose the status to fly with the United States Transportation Department announcing that it was planning to bring in stricter laws on which animal species could be allowed to fly.

Froese accepts that it is an “abused system” that allows “untrained service animals on the plane”. But she tagged the impending plans as “sad” since it looks forward to exclude her as a handler “from taking [her] horse on the plane”.

She said she can only hope that the body rolls back its decision or makes amends.