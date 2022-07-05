Meet Gandhimathi, the Tamil Nadu Temple Elephant Who Wears Leather Sandals Worth Rs 12,000

Gandhimathi, the elephant at the Nellaiappar temple in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, has got new leather sandals worth Rs 12,000, with the help of devotees and the association. You could meet her at Gandhimathi Amman Temple of Swami Nellaiappar, one of Tamil Nadu’s most well-known temples. The management of the temple provides special amenities for the 52-year-old elephant. The elephant is transported to the annual rehabilitation camp on occasion, where various steps are taken on the advice of medical professionals to increase the elephant’s body weight and general well-being.

Gandhimathi is taken for a walk on a daily basis over a distance of nearly five kilometres around the temple premises. However, older elephants have to be careful when they walk the roads, since they may encounter stones and other sharp particles that could penetrate their feet. For this reason, the Hindu Traders Association and devotees have gifted Gandhimathi a pair of swanky leather sandals. The sandals, which cost Rs 12,000, have been created exclusively for the tusker and were presented to the temple’s officials.

Following this, steps are being taken to make Gandhimathi wear her new leather sandals as per doctor’s recommendations. As the annual Aani festival in Nellaiappar Temple began with the hoisting of the temple flag on June 3, special pujas were conducted to the deities, Swamy Nellaiappar and Goddess Gandhimathiamman. It is customary for the elephant to preside the god’s stroll along Ratha Veedhi everyday during the festival. Gandhimathi sauntered around the streets wearing a silver chain connected to her leg decorated with sparkling jewels.

The devotees are excited to witness the elephant’s strut this year in her fresh avatar sporting new leather sandals. The temple management and Nellaiappar temple devotees tenderly care for the tusker and treat her much like a child.

The car-pulling event as part of the annual Aani festival of Nellaiappar Temple would be held on July 11. The car festival on the ninth day is the highlight of the 10-day festival.

