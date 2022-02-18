Meet Graham, a 'Mutant Superhuman' Who Can Survive Any High-speed Car Crash

Every year, over one lakh people die in car accidents, and while vehicles are becoming safer, we might eliminate seatbelts and speed limits entirely if evolution is kinder on us and mutates us with new features. If you think, no such human exists, meet Graham, who despite his unattractive appearance, maybe the safest man on the planet.

Graham, a mutant superhuman created by a team of doctors, painters, and car accident experts, is the only human who can survive a high-speed automobile crash. Graham is what humans would need to look like to survive a big accident, with no neck, recessed eyes and nose, ‘crumple zones’ in his skull, and airbags between each rib. If you are still confused as hell, Graham is not really some weird engineered mutant but a sculpture created by an unlikely collaboration of an artist, a medic and a government agency. And although the sculpture looks like some menacing creature from the Resident Evil franchise, if the sculpture was a real human, he would walk away from an accident without a scratch.

Graham’s skull was created with inbuilt crumple zones to withstand any contact forces from a car’s windscreen, similar to a crash helmet.These crumple zones also assist slow down his head as it slides forward on contact, preventing his brain from being damaged. Graham was also given stronger ribs and a big barrel-like chest to help him endure high-speed accidents, as well as sacks between each of his ribs that functioned as mini-airbags.

Patricia Piccinini, a Melbourne-based artist, fashioned the bizarre-looking model out of fibreglass, silicone, and human hair, tasked by Australia’s Transport Accident Commission (TAC). In 2016, Graham was originally displayed at the State Library of Victoria, where he was created in partnership with Melbourne Hospital trauma surgeon Christian Kenfield.

RELATED STORIES This is How the Earth Would Have Been Had Humans Never Existed

TAC officials believe that Graham will make people realise how important it is to construct safer roads. According to a report in The Mirror, TAC chief executive Joe Calafiore said in a statement, “Cars have evolved much quicker than humans, and Graham helps us realise why we need to enhance every component of our roads system to protect ourselves from our own mistakes.”

“This is an artwork,” Piccinini explained and added, “and it needs to connect with the audience on an emotional level while also delivering some very serious themes. Rather than telling individuals what to think or feel, the goal is to stimulate discussion and questions.”

Piccinini developed the concept in six months for a cost of $200,000 Australian.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.