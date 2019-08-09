Meet 'Green Shirt Guy,' The Internet's New Posterboy for Laughing at Trump Supporters

People on the Internet go famous for a lot of things. Sometimes its for doing something really bizarre, or funny. Sometimes its just for winking.

Sometimes, its for doing something really amazing - without doing anything at all. For Alex Kack, it has been laughing at Donald Trump supporters.

At Tuscon City Council meeting that was documented on camera, a group of Donald Trump supporters disrupted the meeting and stood up with chants about the pro-Trump government, donning their 'Make America Great Again' hats and advocating for the departure of 'illegal immigrants.'

Kack was caught by the camera person laughing his head off as a response to this pair. As the camera footage slowly made its way around the Internet, Netizens felt that Kack was truly, their 'spirit animal,' and #GreenShirtGuy became a new trending meme.

Posted on Twitter by Nick VinZant on Twitter, the video caught everyone's attention, and got over 11 million views in less than 24 hours.

Scene inside a Tucson City Council Meeting. Officials voted to put a "Sanctuary City" measure on the November ballot pic.twitter.com/mEh4PNj0Wo — Nick VinZant (@NickVinZant) August 7, 2019

People, obviously couldn't stop asking about #GreenShirtGuy.

The answer is green shirts! No signs, no chanting, just a bunch of people in green shirts, laughing and carry on in the face of insanity. #greenshirtguy proves that laugher is a mighty weapon — LizziRose (@funkylizzitown) August 8, 2019

Thank you #GreenShirtGuy for being ALL OF US. We needed this. pic.twitter.com/dGHDcyz74M — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 7, 2019

there is something about #greenshirtguy that completely nullifies any dumb shit that woman is saying. you forget about her completely. he consumes you. in any other context, without him laughing, it would make you sad. but this makes you happy. yelling is fun. but this is better. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 8, 2019

Don't let others make you feel blue, channel your inner #GreenShirtGuy and laugh in the face of ignorance. pic.twitter.com/nbi3XIGcbr — nicolet.hartmann (@nicolethartmann) August 8, 2019

You guys, I think Green polo shirts just became the official uniform of The Resistance. pic.twitter.com/Sy92RdFHie — Kathleen Smith (@KikkiPlanet) August 7, 2019

I just found out my Halloween costume for 2019! I’m going as #GreenShirtGuy pic.twitter.com/rjig8j5UWh — Seph Lawless (@seph_lawless) August 7, 2019

There's also merchandise making the rounds.

Don’t buy outside #GreenShirtGuy Ts or merch! We’re getting ready to put out our own and the proceeds will go directly to fund @SanctuaryTucson. Everything will be printed and designed in #Tucson. Stay tuned! @Alex_Kack — Zaira Emiliana Livier (@Prolehairiat) August 8, 2019

Looking for the green shirt folks! lets us know when it is in stock #GreenShirtGuy — Donald (@007__NIL) August 8, 2019

As more and more people asked for the identity of the 'Green Shirt Guy,' VinZant actually posted two interviews with him, revealing his identity and why he couldn't stop laughing.

"The majority of this country.... understands that the loudest voices happening right now are kinda ridiculous. And I think the laughter is resonating because that's how people feel right now," says Kack.

New interview with @Alex_Kack aka #GreenShirtGuy"The majority of this country.... understands that the loudest voices happening right now are kinda ridiculous. And I think the laughter is resonating because that's how people feel right now." Story: https://t.co/fJEcPlWxxF pic.twitter.com/d2juaswD4U — Nick VinZant (@NickVinZant) August 8, 2019

After his identity was discovered, Kack's followers list has shot up to over 50k on Twitter.

This is unreal, you guys are wild. — Alex Kack (@Alex_Kack) August 7, 2019

