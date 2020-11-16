What is Inito? Meet the Startup Making Indians 'Atma Nirbhar' with Easy Medical Tests at Home

There's never been a better time to be concerned about your health: A global pandemic, and the onslaught of it which has brought about a mental health crisis, as well as the fear of going out and limiting social interactions.

Started by two IIT alumni, Aayush Rai and Varun AV in 2015, the founders tell News18 the purpose behind the it was "to make it easier for people to monitor their health at home, reduce the burden on the present healthcare ecosystem and allow people to make conscious health decisions and put users in control of their health."

In times of a global pandemic, this proved more essential than ever - with people who have other diseases realize how they could check for them and monitor them at home.

"The pandemic is not just about testing for Covid-19 , it is also ensuring that people who have other lifestyle diseases don't need to go to the lab for tests and can stay safely at home. For us, the number of tests taken per user has gone up by about 30 percent due to the pandemic," founder Ayush Rai tells News18.

The most popular health monitors people have been buying during the pandemic are Glucometer, Oximeter, Fertility monitor and Thyroid monitor.

For Indians, who relied primarily on going out and getting a test done, is that it brought the test home: "The primary difference between a lab test and home test is that people do not have a trained technician at home to guide them through the test taking process," explains Rai. "Thus, for anything to work at home, it needs to not just be easy to use, but should also be able to provide step by step guidance on the process of taking the test. It should further be able to detect all the errors a user can make, and alert the user on how to correct them. Like for example: Not dipping in urine sufficiently, or not connecting the strip properly, using an expired strip."

The guide makes sure that the user is informed every step of the way. On the day one needs to take a test, the App automatically sends a notification. All the user needs to do is dip the test strips in urine and insert them into the reader. While the product has all the features built in, they also have an option to to contact their Clinical Specialist Team from inside the App in case they need any additional help.

Inito’s flagship innovation is a small device that enables smartphones to perform lab-grade fertility diagnostic tests at home. The device is based on the company’s patented ‘Flat-lens’ technology and comes with the Inito Reader, App and test strips.

One has to dip the test strip in urine, close the cap, connect the oval-shaped device to the phone and then slot in the test strip. The device provides the highest fertility days for the women taking the tests (ovulation days) within five minutes. The device is supported by the app which is AI enabled and understands cycle variations of a user over time. The fertility monitor examines two hormones, Estrogen & Luteinizing Hormone (LH).

Inito's products, though homegrown and based out of the same space in Bengaluru where Rafale fight jets are met, meets all the global manufacturing standards of the US FDA & European Regulatory CE which has ISO13485 as their manufacturing standard and is accepted by most of the countries in the world, all while being a true 'atma-nirbhar' home-ground brand.