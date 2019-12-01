Meet Jake, The Pampered Police Horse Who Can't Start His Morning Without a Cup of Tea

A warm cup of tea served on bed every morning before you wake up and start your day not just lifts up your mood but also energises you for the day.

A cup of early morning tea or coffee is not just an essential need for humans but even for a police horse with Merseyside Police in UK. According to a report by Metro, Jake the horse has been with Merseyside Police force for the past 15 years and won't start his day till the time he is being served a giant cup of tea.

The 20-year-old chestnut brown horse likes his tea with skimmed milk, two teaspoons full sugar and a little cold water so it is not much hot. The report quoted Merseyside Police Mounted Section manager and trainer Lindsey Gaven saying that Jake usually trots over to someone he sees near the stable with a cup of tea, "steal a slurp".

According to a report by Daily Mail, to avoid Jake from sticking his tongue in his rider's cup every day, the Merseyside Police Mounted Section has decided to serve him a cup of tea and have included him in their tea round. Jake now waits in his stable in Allerton, Liverpool, for his special big mug of tea before getting to his daily activities.

Gaven said that Jake is one of the 12 horses that Merseyside Police has. "I'd definitely describe Jake as a horse with a lot of character," Gaven added.

A video of Jake being served tea and he enjoying the morning brew has been shared by Merseyside Police on their Twitter. The caption reads, "Jake refuses to get out of bed until he is brought a warm cup of @tetleyuk tea. Once he has drank this he is ready for the day."

We have a new episode of #wintermorningwakeups featuring Jake. Jake refuses to get out of bed until he is brought a warm cup of @tetleyuk tea. Once he has drank this he is ready for the day. #StandTall #PHJake #NotStandingAtAll #BrewInBed #TeaTaster pic.twitter.com/iJXm32hlad — Mer Pol Mounted (@MerPolMounted) November 20, 2019

Since being shared the video has been viral and has been viewed over 2 million times. It has also garnered over 9,800 likes and a slew of comments. Here’s how people reacted to Jake enjoying his bed tea.

He simply must have his cup of tea. All very British of him don't you know? pic.twitter.com/kHEY6M8yXl — Mersey Mounty (@MerseyMounty) November 20, 2019

He needs a bigger mug 🐴 — Sandy Mc 🌹 #VoteLabour (@SandyMcG66) November 20, 2019

Super big mug 👍 — jojo (@RedjDunn) November 20, 2019

Best thing I've seen this week, what a beautiful horse thank you :) x — Louise Douglas (@LouiseDouglas3) November 20, 2019

Love it 🐴 — Shelagh (@DobsonShelagh) November 20, 2019

Haha that is so sweet!! — H (@hellsbells353) November 20, 2019

Jake has rights and good to see they are observed - how could you start the day without a good cuppa ! 😀👍🏻💕 — Esther Doyle (@doyle_esther) November 23, 2019

Daily Mail reported that Jake, whose retirement from the force is due next year, often polices football matches and has also worked many a times as police horse at Aintree Racecourse overseeing the annual Grand National.

