Meet Janet Yegneswaran, a Woman From Bengaluru Who Planted 73,000 Trees in Memory of her Late Husband

Bengaluru woman Janet Yegneswaran started planting trees in 2006. Thirteen years since she first planted a Honge tree, in memory of her late husband, Janet has managed to plant more than 73,000 trees across Bengaluru and Karnataka.

As her sapling count reached the 73k mark on World Environment day, the Bangalore Mirror has reported that Janet plans to reach the 75,000-mark by the end of this year.

Speaking to the newspaper, Janet said that it was a proud moment to see the honge sapling planted by her, grow into a tree, near her residence.

Janet's quest for planting trees began after she lost her husband in 2005. It was also the time that Bengaluru was bearing witness to large scale felling of trees for development initiatives.

Janet, who felt passionately for the loss of trees in Bengaluru formed the Rajanet Yegneswaran Charitable Trust in memory of her husband and decided to start planting saplings in the neighbourhood. However, while there were those who were open to the idea of planting and taking care of a sapling, others were reluctant. Janet did not let the lack of support dampen her spirits and soon enough forayed into other parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in her quest towards planting more trees.

While the money for planting saplings would initially come from her own pockets, today, her initiative has gained such popularity that she thrives on donations for her work.

Janet is presently planning to plant 1,000 saplings in Coorg and 1,000 more in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu.