Meet Jared Isaacman, The Sole Benefactor For SpaceX’s All-civilian Space Mission

Elon Musk’s Space X is all set to launch an all-civilian crew flight to the low Earth orbit on September 15, reported Yahoo! News. The launch will set a benchmark for all other organizations diving into the space tourism industry, such as Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. In addition, it will be the benchmark in the realm of philanthropy as well.

The crew involves four civilians who are embodying the specific spirits of the mission. Chris Sembroski, a retired officer with the US Air Force, will represent Generosity, Hayley Arceneaux, a physician assistant at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, will represent Hope, Dr. Sian Proctor, a professor of Geoscience, will represent Prosperity. The last member of the crew is Jared Isaacman, who is the benefactor for the mission.

Isaacman is the founder and CEO of Shift4Payments, a platform facilitating payments amounting to more than $200 billion for one-third of all food chains in the United States of America, including giants like KFC, Arby’s, and Hilton, reports Forbes. He is also the sole financer of the three-day journey to an altitude above the Hubble Space Telescope’s orbit. In collaboration with SpaceX, Isaacmanaims to raise awareness and funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The billionaire CEO, who is a school drop-out, is not just a corporate guy in a suit but also an adventure junkie. He is an accomplished jet pilot who can fly commercial and military flights and holds two world records for Speed-Around-The-World flights in 2008 and 2009. Isaacman made the record during another awareness program for the Make-a-wish Foundation.

He has flown the MiG jet faster than the speed of sound and has covered multiple 80-plus-hours flying weeks. Not only is he an avid flight buff, but he has also climbed Mt. Vinson in Antarctica; however, he did not complete the climb due to hydration. He vows to cover the climb again.

Isaacman’s entrepreneurial flight began when he was just 15. At 28, he started Draken International, the world’s largest private air force, and then sold it to a defense contractor named ‘Blackstone’ for a nine-figure sum. A few years later, he took his payment platform Shift4Payments public, which made him a billionaire.

The crew recently took a look at the Cupola designed to give them the front-row view of the heavens, installed atop the Dragon Resilience. Inspiration 4 will be the first-of-its-kind trip to space and open the gates for mind-boggling developments in the Industry.

