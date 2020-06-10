Heard the Mandatory Covid-19 Warning Before Every Call You Made? This Woman is the Voice Behind it

For the last three months, any number that you dial up comes with a statutory warning against the coronavirus. The voice gives up pointers on COVID-19 precautions and how we can prevent its spread. After listening to the same voice over 10 times every day, you might wonder about the person behind this voice.







Well, she is none other than voice-over-artist Jasleen Bhalla. Talking to NDTV in a recent interview, Jasleen revealed more about herself and how she landed up becoming the famous voice.







She began with telling that it is not something new for her to listen to the statement that the repeated caller tune has become somewhat irritating. She told it started with her family members, friends and then went to the extent of memes on the internet.







However, before recording the voice, little did she know that she would be heard before every phone call made in India. It was just an ordinary day for her when she was asked to be a voice over for the health ministry regarding COVID-19. She thought it would be played for 10 days or so.







Talking to The Live Nagpur team, Jasleen revealed that she has worked as a sports journalist in the past. However, for the last 10 years, she has been engaged with work as a voice-over artist.











She has also recorded for various companies and brands, including Delhi Metro, Indian Railways and Airtel.





