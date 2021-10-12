Meet Jharkhand's First Female Idol Maker 'Breaking the Mould' to Carry on Husband's Legacy

Idol making has primarily been a profession which the men have pursued but in recent years there has been a slow but steady rise of women idol makers who have taken to this job like a fish does water. Madhvi Pal, a resident of Jharkhand is definitely one of them who is also reportedly the state’s first female idol maker. Madhvi took on the reins of the idol making after her hubsand, who headed the idol making business passed away.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Madhvi said, “I started this in 2012 after my husband died. It was his business. I will continue doing this as long as I am alive."

But the road ahead was not clear for Madhvi as she ended up being the sole bread earner of the family after her husband’s demise and had two children she needed to take care of. Managing a house wrecked by the death of her husband and with responsibilities piling on, Madhvi then didn’t let the situation break her but resolved to fight for her and her children’s survival.

“When my husband died, the environment at my house was very depressing because he was the only bread-earner of my family. I have two kids, so after him, the responsibility laid on me and then I decided to carry forward his business because I was left the only provider of my family," she added.

Madhvi says she has always taken care of the workers at her idol making business and continues to do so. “When I decided to continue my husband’s business, the workers did not trust me at first whether I will be able to manage it or pay them on time. But I always provided them bonus along with salary so that they can be happy," Madhvi said.

Madhvi’s idols are mostly sold in nearby villages like Tipudana, Ramgarh,

Madhvi’s inspiring story is similar to that of Kolkata’s female artists of Kumortoli or Potter’s lane area, which is famous for being the abode of idol makers in the city. ‘Kumortoli’ has in recent years seen a rise in female idol makers who have taken on the job from their fathers or husbands, usually after an unfortunate incident has left these men incapable of continuing the profession. Among these women, Kakoli Pal, Mala Pal, China Pal are just a few prominent women who are now not only handling the idol making business effectively, but even helping sell the idols to far and wide places and some even outside India.

