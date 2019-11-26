Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Meet Kalu, UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Pet Dog and the Internet's Latest Celebrity

The black Labrador is named 'Kalu' and is said to be very fond of Adityanath.

IANS

Updated:November 26, 2019, 10:29 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Meet Kalu, UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Pet Dog and the Internet's Latest Celebrity
The black Labrador is named 'Kalu' and is said to be very fond of Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's pet dog has turned into an internet celebrity. Photographs of Yogi petting the black Labrador have flooded the social media.

The black Labrador is named 'Kalu' and is said to be very fond of Adityanath. "Whenever Yogi Adityanath comes to Gorakhpur, Kalu goes almost berserk. He jumps around in joy," said a source.

On Monday, Kalu got photographed with the Chief Minister who fed him pieces of 'paneer'.

Dwarika Tiwari, the office-in-charge of the Goraksh temple, told reporters that Yogi Adityanath is particularly fond of Kalu.

"Kalu was brought to the Goraksh temple in December 2016 and Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister three months later in March 2017. Yogiji earlier had a dog named Raja Babu who had died and he (Yogi) was rather disturbed after that.

"This black dog was gifted to Yogiji in Delhi by a temple devotee. For some time, Kalu remained in Delhi and was then brought to Gorakhpur," Tiwari said.

Other devotees in the temple also feel that Kalu has been extremely lucky for Yogi Adityanath. Before he became Chief Minister, he would personally take care of Kalu and feed him.

"Kalu is a pure vegetarian and eats either milk and roti or the food that is prepared in the temple. In the absence of Yogi Adityanath, it is his aide Himalaya Giri who takes care of Kalu.

"Special arrangements have been made for Kalu so that he does not have to suffer the vagaries of weather," said Tiwari.

The Chief Minister regularly visits Gorakhpur and whenever he comes, Kalu rushes to meet him. "Till Yogi Adityanath is in the temple complex, Kalu stays put with him," said a devotee.

TV9 GUjarati shared photos of Yogi Adityanath with his dog:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram