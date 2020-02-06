Meet Kerala's Bhageerathi Amma Who Just Aced Her Class 4 Exam at Age 105

At 105, Bhageerathi Amma made headlines by appearing for the fourth-standard equivalency examinations back in November 2019. The results which were declared on Wednesday revealed that she had scored 74.5 percent, making her the oldest student in the country to clear the examinations.

A native of Thrikkaruva panchayat in Kollam in Kerala, the centenarian has scored 205 marks out of 275. She wrote four papers – Malayalam, English, Mathematics and The World Around Us. Mathematics seems to be her forte, since she scored full marks in the subject. Her report card shows that she got 50 out of 75 for Malayalam and The World Around Us, while she got 30 out of 50 in English.

Bhageerathi Amma’s quest for knowledge and learning met with an abrupt end when the onus of taking care of her younger siblings befell her following the death of their mother. Then in her 30s, she became a widowed single parent with six children to raise.

Nonetheless, she never let age get in the way of her pursuit for knowledge. Amma took three days to finish writing three papers except English.

Accolades are pouring in for Amma now that she has passed the exams with flying colours. Kerala State Literacy Mission director P.S. Sreekala called on Amma to congratulate their senior-most student. Overjoyed, Amma also recited a poem by Changampuzha for her visitors. She has also set her next target - the 10th standard equivalency examinations.

Of the 11,593 aspirants who sat for the exams, 10,012 cleared the examinations with a pass percentage of 86. 9,456 of the winners are women.

Until Bhageerathi Amma’s name popped up, 96-year-old Karthyayani Amma from Harippad, had been the oldest person ever to top Kerala's Literacy exam in 2019. She became the first to win 98 marks in 100 in another examination and was later chosen to be the Commonwealth of Learning Goodwill Ambassador.

