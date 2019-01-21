LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Meet Lakshmi, the Tamil Nadu Elephant Who is a Mouth Organ Specialist

Lakshmi, an elephant from Tamil Nadu is known for her harmonica playing skills, which even shot her to internet fame in 2016.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 21, 2019, 8:53 AM IST
An elephant rejuvenation camp in Thekkampatti, Tamil Nadu, is home to a unique individual - an elephant called Lakshmi, who is known for her mouth organ skills.

While animals being musically inclined isn't a new occurrence, an elephant being skilled in playing the mouth organ is pretty rare.

Lakshmi initially gained fame in 2016, after being a constant center of attraction for visitors in the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu at a 48-day elephant rejuvenation camp.

A video clip of her playing the organ then went viral, making her an internet sensation.



Almost three years later, Lakshmi is at a different elephant rejuvenation camp and still possesses her mouth organ skills.

She is currently charming visitors to the Irattai Thiruppathy temple, in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. The camp she is in currently is rejuvenation time for elephants from across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry who are brought here annually.




Lakshmi was taught to play the mouth organ by her mahout, Balan, who struggled a lot initially to teach her the instrument. "She initially broke five instruments. Gradually she began to understand what I say and now my Lakshmi can play for 15 minutes without stopping in our temple," he said.

The caretaker of the elephants where Lakshmi is currently hosted, revealed in an interview to ANI that the camp which is held once a year is very good for their animals and also allows the visitors to bond with the gentle giants. The initiative of the camp was started by late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa in 2003.

