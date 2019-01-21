English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Meet Lakshmi, the Tamil Nadu Elephant Who is a Mouth Organ Specialist
Lakshmi, an elephant from Tamil Nadu is known for her harmonica playing skills, which even shot her to internet fame in 2016.
Lakshmi, an elephant from Tamil Nadu is known for her harmonica playing skills, which even shot her to internet fame in 2016.
Loading...
An elephant rejuvenation camp in Thekkampatti, Tamil Nadu, is home to a unique individual - an elephant called Lakshmi, who is known for her mouth organ skills.
While animals being musically inclined isn't a new occurrence, an elephant being skilled in playing the mouth organ is pretty rare.
Lakshmi initially gained fame in 2016, after being a constant center of attraction for visitors in the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu at a 48-day elephant rejuvenation camp.
A video clip of her playing the organ then went viral, making her an internet sensation.
Almost three years later, Lakshmi is at a different elephant rejuvenation camp and still possesses her mouth organ skills.
She is currently charming visitors to the Irattai Thiruppathy temple, in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. The camp she is in currently is rejuvenation time for elephants from across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry who are brought here annually.
Lakshmi was taught to play the mouth organ by her mahout, Balan, who struggled a lot initially to teach her the instrument. "She initially broke five instruments. Gradually she began to understand what I say and now my Lakshmi can play for 15 minutes without stopping in our temple," he said.
The caretaker of the elephants where Lakshmi is currently hosted, revealed in an interview to ANI that the camp which is held once a year is very good for their animals and also allows the visitors to bond with the gentle giants. The initiative of the camp was started by late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa in 2003.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
While animals being musically inclined isn't a new occurrence, an elephant being skilled in playing the mouth organ is pretty rare.
Lakshmi initially gained fame in 2016, after being a constant center of attraction for visitors in the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu at a 48-day elephant rejuvenation camp.
A video clip of her playing the organ then went viral, making her an internet sensation.
Almost three years later, Lakshmi is at a different elephant rejuvenation camp and still possesses her mouth organ skills.
She is currently charming visitors to the Irattai Thiruppathy temple, in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. The camp she is in currently is rejuvenation time for elephants from across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry who are brought here annually.
#WATCH: An elephant named Lakshmi plays mouth organ at a rejuvenation camp in Thekkampatti. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/y4nnAmS36p— ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2019
Lakshmi was taught to play the mouth organ by her mahout, Balan, who struggled a lot initially to teach her the instrument. "She initially broke five instruments. Gradually she began to understand what I say and now my Lakshmi can play for 15 minutes without stopping in our temple," he said.
The caretaker of the elephants where Lakshmi is currently hosted, revealed in an interview to ANI that the camp which is held once a year is very good for their animals and also allows the visitors to bond with the gentle giants. The initiative of the camp was started by late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa in 2003.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Cutest Dog Boo Dies of Heart Break, Take a Look at His Cutest Moments
- Marvel Takes #10YearChallenge, Shares Pictures of Avengers Endgame Characters
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Feb 1 Deadline
- This Strange Video Of a 'Baby Birth' Nail Art Tutorial Is Scarring The Internet
- 'Where Art Thou?' Romeo, The World's Loneliest Frog, Just Found His Juliet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results