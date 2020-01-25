Meet Lana the Pup Who Was Rescued After Getting Her Head Stuck in a Tyre

A puppy in California found itself caught in a spare tyre after its head got stuck in it. Fortunately, her life was saved after a team of fire fighter cut the tyre in order to rescue her. The photos and videos of the incident showing the process of rescue has stolen internet’s heart and Twitter cannot keep calm without lauding their efforts.

In a series of posts shared on micro blogging site Twitter, RiVCO animal services described the sequence of incidents that occurred. At first, the animal services tried to help the puppy, they oiled the puppy so that it could come out, but when that did not happen they called the fire fighter and sedated the little puppy who’s neck by then had swollen.

“Breaking news: we are doing all we can to assist this pup. She got herself stuck in this spare tire in #Coachella. We oiled her up, but her neck is swollen. She is now sedated — and our friends with fire department en route. #WheeliePup #RivCoNOW #PuppyPredicament,” RiVCO animal services tweeted.

In subsequent tweets, videos of two fire fighter teams, who came from CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department, have been shared. In the first video, it can be seen that three fire fighters have lifted the tyre and are safely holding the stuck puppy in it.

The 14 seconds long video, which has been viewed around 2 thousand times, has been captioned as, “... and thank goodness for our friends @CALFIRERRU ... #WheeliePup #RivCoNow”

In the next video, which is 20 seconds long, it can be seen that the team is cutting the tyre to rescue the puppy.

After she was rescued a happy picture of puppy with the fire fighters was shared by both, the animal shelter and CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department.

The animal shelter in its tweet said, “Awesomeness from @CALFIRERRU and our officer (Jose Cisneros) & our amazing veterinary staffers. #WheeliePup #RivCoNOW”

Twitter most certainly could not keep calm and hailed the fire fights for their efforts:

The puppy as of now has gone back to her home and the swelling on her neck is also subsiding.

“#WheeliePup back home with family, including Martin Godinez. Dog’s name is actually Lana. She is a darling dog and we already miss her! #RivCoNOW,” informed the animal shelter in a tweet.

