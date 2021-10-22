The best lipstick salesman in China is a man. In the recently-held Annual Shopping Festival conducted by Alibaba group, he sold $1.9 billion worth of goods in one day. Austin Li or Li Jiaqi, also known as ‘Lipstick Brother’ or ‘King of Lipsticks’, is perhaps the biggest male beauty influencer in China. He sells products on his livestreams which broke records last year too. Li hosts his events on Taobao, a Chinese shopping app that is owned by Alibaba group. According to a Bloomberg report, Li pre-sold 12 billion yuan in products ranging from Shiseido lotions to Apple AirPods. The South China Morning Post (SCMP) says that Li, who is a millionaire, once sold 15,000 lipsticks in just five minutes. He has close to 40 million fans on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, where he usually live-streams his recommended beauty products. ‘Lipstick Brother’ is a whiz not only at selling lipsticks, but he is a pro at applying them, too. In 2019, Li set a Guinness record for “the most lipstick applications to models in 30 seconds”, putting lipstick on four different models in just 30 seconds, says the report in SCMP. Li’s convincing demeanour and his honest criticism of some of the products have made him the ultimate beauty guide for millions of his followers, who are mostly women.

However, Li was not this famous a few years ago. He started as a behind-the-counter product salesman at a beauty store in a small city in China. Over 3-4 years, he has honed his craft and reached this stage of super stardom. In a video by KrAsia, he speaks about the days when his live broadcasts were not doing well and he was ready to give up. “I became an online shopping assistant to earn some extra money. My livestreams did not do very well initially, but I stuck to it on my boss’ advice and was soon able to see my number of followers growing."

Talking about the challenges he faces in his work, he said: “Live broadcast can be tough as I have to talk for long without taking breaks. The longest broadcast for me was 48 hours long. My body was asleep but my mouth was still talking. I was so exhausted that my viewers asked me to take a break, but my hands kept applying the products."

Li’s growing popularity comes at a time when the Chinese government recently banned ‘effeminate’ men on TV and told broadcasters to promote ‘revolutionary culture’, broadening a campaign to enforce official morality.

