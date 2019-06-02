Meet Louis, The Permanently Annoyed Feline Who Might Just be the New 'Grumpy Cat'

Ever since the most famous feline on the internet, Grumpy Cat, passed away, social media hasn't been the same place. And of course, there's no one who can even come close to Grumpy Cat in terms of achieving popularity overnight.But if grumpy cats are your pet peeves (pardon the terrible pun), then we might have something for you.Here's Louis, a 6 year old Persian cat, who lives in Texas. The cat has an permanent annoyed expression on its face, irrespective of whether he is playing with his owner or partner-in-crime, Monae.The cat doesn't have a condition like Tardar Sauce, the original grumpy cat, which caused the later's permanent scowl. Instead, his owner suspects that Monae may be the reason behind Louis' annoyed expression. In fact, Monae is quite the bully and keeps irritating Louis who is older.Check out some cute pictures of Louis:The cat is apparently really friendly and loves being cuddled. Well, he really can't help it if he's got an annoyed face!