Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Meet Louis, The Permanently Annoyed Feline Who Might Just be the New 'Grumpy Cat'

Here's Louis, a 6 year old Persian cat, who lives in Texas. The cat has an permanent annoyed expression on its face, irrespective of whether he is playing with his owner or partner-in-crime, Monae.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 2, 2019, 3:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Meet Louis, The Permanently Annoyed Feline Who Might Just be the New 'Grumpy Cat'
Here's Louis, a 6 year old Persian cat, who lives in Texas. The cat has an permanent annoyed expression on its face, irrespective of whether he is playing with his owner or partner-in-crime, Monae.
Loading...
Ever since the most famous feline on the internet, Grumpy Cat, passed away, social media hasn't been the same place. And of course, there's no one who can even come close to Grumpy Cat in terms of achieving popularity overnight.

But if grumpy cats are your pet peeves (pardon the terrible pun), then we might have something for you.

Here's Louis, a 6 year old Persian cat, who lives in Texas. The cat has an permanent annoyed expression on its face, irrespective of whether he is playing with his owner or partner-in-crime, Monae.



The cat doesn't have a condition like Tardar Sauce, the original grumpy cat, which caused the later's permanent scowl. Instead, his owner suspects that Monae may be the reason behind Louis' annoyed expression. In fact, Monae is quite the bully and keeps irritating Louis who is older.

Check out some cute pictures of Louis:







The cat is apparently really friendly and loves being cuddled. Well, he really can't help it if he's got an annoyed face!
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram