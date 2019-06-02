Meet Louis, The Permanently Annoyed Feline Who Might Just be the New 'Grumpy Cat'

Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Meet Louis, The Permanently Annoyed Feline Who Might Just be the New 'Grumpy Cat'
Here's Louis, a 6 year old Persian cat, who lives in Texas. The cat has an permanent annoyed expression on its face, irrespective of whether he is playing with his owner or partner-in-crime, Monae.
But if grumpy cats are your pet peeves (pardon the terrible pun), then we might have something for you.
View this post on Instagram
Gotta snuggle up sis when given the chance #Monae #Louis
The cat doesn't have a condition like Tardar Sauce, the original grumpy cat, which caused the later's permanent scowl. Instead, his owner suspects that Monae may be the reason behind Louis' annoyed expression. In fact, Monae is quite the bully and keeps irritating Louis who is older.
Check out some cute pictures of Louis:
View this post on Instagram
FACT: Mom has always referred to me as grumpy but I'm a sweetheart. I will give a million head rubs for a bowl of milk or when terrified at the vet #Louis
View this post on Instagram
Apparently I'm the "new Grump Cat". Let me reassure you I'm far from grumpy!!!! But I'm okay with the name #Louis
View this post on Instagram
Swipe right to see me squinting at mom, telling her to stop with the photos #Louis
The cat is apparently really friendly and loves being cuddled. Well, he really can't help it if he's got an annoyed face!
Also Watch
-
Patriarchy Shows its Hairy Side with Shaming Malaika Arora For Body Hair
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
Journey of Arif Khan: Professional Skier From Kashmir,Gliding Past Troubles
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
