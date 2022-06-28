Meet Lucky Diamond Rich, World's Most Tattooed Man Who Holds a Guinness Record

Having spent more than 1000 hours, Gregory Paul McLaren, popularly known as Lucky Diamond Rich, sits on the Guinness World Record for being the most tattooed man for reportedly sixteen years now.

As per the record, Rich has covered as much as 200 percent of his entire body. This was made possible after he inked his body from head to toe, twice. Not just his skin, but his eyelids, gums, ear canals, and even his penis are covered in ink.

The body art virtuoso was born in New Zealand. Rich became interested in activities associated with the circus such as juggling chainsaws, swallowing swords, riding unicycles, among others. At the age of 16, he joined the circus and it was also the first time when he got his first tattoo. Talking about his first tattoo, Rich revealed that the first tattoo he got was on his hip since he did not want his mother to find out.

Here is the video:

The 51-year-old has not only inked his body but has also modified some elements of it. The artist has replaced his teeth with silver veneers and has stretched his earlobes into giant loops. He also has various piercings he has gotten throughout his life.

Explaining his name in an interview with the Guinness World Records, Rich said, “I guess I am lucky by nature; to be able to juggle a chainsaw, to be able to swallow swords, to ride a ten-foot unicycle. Diamond came about because my friends call me a bit of a rough diamond, and Rich because I am rich in spirit.”

Rich’s larger-than-life appearance evokes a mixed bag of reactions, including negative sometimes. “It is like the weather. You cannot predict it; you cannot control it. You just deal with it as it comes,” Rich said, commenting on the variety of reactions. “I am no different to anyone else. I am just heavily tattooed. I bleed like anyone else,” he said.

