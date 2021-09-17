Meet Marshall, the Adorable Dalmatian Who Throws Tantrums When Told 'It's Bedtime'

Just like some people love spending time with dogs, and cannot get enough of it, dogs too, long for an unending company of their owners. The evidence of it was given by a Dalmatian named Marshall. When Marshall’s pet parents told him to go to sleep as it was bedtime, he started asserting his disagreement with it in the form of harmless howls.

In the video shared by news organisation Mirror, Marshall, a magnificent Dalmatian and a good boy to Pete and Ruth Hodges, is seen curled up on his resting pillow. As the clock runs close to bedtime, Ruth is heard telling Marshall to end the day and go to sleep. “Marshall, it's bedtime,” says Ruth.

At first, Marshall pays slight heed to Ruth’s voice, but when he hears his name being called repeatedly, he starts throwing tantrums and starts whining and moaning. It then becomes a to-and-fro exchange between Ruth and Marshall, who is adamant about not going to bed so soon. He keeps reaffirming how he is comfortable sitting and spending time with Ruth and Pete.

The ball would’ve gone in Marshall’s court, but mid-way in the conversation, he yawned, letting Ruth know that he was actually tired.

“He will talk when we are telling him to sit and be a good boy. Most things become a conversation, and he enjoys making us laugh. It’s just his way of being a part of the family,” Pete said. He added, “I think he just likes being with us.”

Pete shared that Marshall was adopted when he was two years old from Medway, Kent. And ever since he became a part of the family, he has proven to be this talkative pooch who whines and refutes when told to go to bed. He added that after few minutes of this adorable argument every night, Marshall curls up on his bed and dozes off like a good boy.

We surely would’ve given up hearing that heart-melting tantrums of Marshall.

