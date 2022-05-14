CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

This Kolkata Woman Became Uber Bike Rider After Losing Job During Pandemic

He posted a picture of himself with the woman and thanked her with a huge caption.

After reading this inspirational post, people not only praised the woman but also Ranbir.

The Covid-19 pandemic changed everything around us. Many lost jobs, the opportunities dried up and they were forced to do just anything to bring food to the table. And, it won’t be wrong to say that some of us are still finding it difficult to cope up with it.

However, a Kolkata woman didn’t give up and started riding an uber bike after losing her job during the pandemic. A man named Ranabir Bhattacharyyaa posted about the lady on his LinkedIn profile.

He posted a picture of himself with the woman and thanked her with a huge caption. “Today, as I booked a two-wheeler UberMoto for a quick ride across the city, I met Moutushi Basu, a lady in her early 30s. She lives in Baruipur, a suburban area near Kolkata."

He further added, “Before the lockdown phase, she used to work at Panasonic. She lost her job in the Covid phase like lakhs of Indians. Today, despite the drizzle, she didn’t ask for a single extra penny."

When Ranabir asked about her experiences of riding a two-wheeler scooty on the streets of Kolkata during the rainy season, she candidly said, “I don’t have any other choice now but to run my family." Ranabir concluded his post by saying, “May the force be with her!"

After reading this inspirational post, people not only praised the woman but also Ranbir. Many also asked about her details so that they could also help her in any way possible.

The post has received almost 2,000 likes and around 500 users have commented on it.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Buzz Staff

first published:May 14, 2022, 17:47 IST