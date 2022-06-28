Meet Mr Happy Face, Who Just Won The Title Of ‘World’s Ugliest Dog’

If you are someone who adores pets, you probably find every breed of dog adorable and reach out your hand to pat or cuddle with any that comes your way. However, you may not feel the same way when you see Mr Happy Face, a 17-year-old Chihuahua, apparently the world’s ugliest dog.

Well, while we do also believe that beauty is skin deep, the title has been given to the chihuahua by an event held during the Sonoma-Marin Fair in California, which has been in operation for almost 50 years.

Mr Happy Face, the winner, has tumours and neurological problems, needs diapers, has trouble walking or standing up straight, and has a slanted head. The winner was described as having previously lived in harsh and neglected conditions on the event website and had shown signs of abuse.

However, the dog lived to be 17 years old. According to the online description, Mr Happy Face has a natural mohawk and sounds “like a Dodge Ram diesel truck” revving its engine.

The judges were utterly floored by the winner’s appearance. One of the other competitors that Mr Happy Face beat to win the title was a “hairless mutant” with no fangs, along with two others that resembled “hyenas” and a “gorilla.”

The owner of Mr Happy Face, Jeneda Benelly, is quoted on the event website as well. She said that the family had adopted the dog from an Arizona shelter in August 2021. “I requested to see a certain dog when I got to the shelter, and luckily for me, it had just been adopted. I inquired as to whether there were any other canines like that one. There was another dog there who was much older and had health problems; I was cautioned that he might be inbred because of how ugly he looked. The shelter personnel made an effort to get me ready for what I would soon see. I saw a creature who was indeed old, needed a second chance and deserved to be loved,” Jeneda said.

Although a veterinarian told her that the dog would survive merely weeks, she took care of it with love and affection. After winning the competition, $1,500 (Rs 1,17,990) in prize money and a vacation to New York City were awarded to Mr Happy Face and his owner.

