Meet Munmun Sarkar, North Bengal's First Woman E-rickshaw Driver Ferrying Covid Patients for Free

The Covid-19 pandemic saw several good samaritans going out of their ways to help people in need. Amidst the devastating second wave of the pandemic, Munmun Sarkar, the first woman e-rickshaw driver in North Bengal, has extended a helping hand by converting her e-rickshaw into an ambulance. A resident of Siliguri’s Saktigarh, Sarkar not only provides her service 24 hours but also does it free of cost.

“Last year during the time of COVID-19 pandemic, ambulance drivers were taking too much money from the family members of the COVID-19 patients. At that time I decided to turn my e-rickshaw into an ambulance and started ferrying COVID positive patients free of cost," Sarkar told ANI.

While ferrying the COVID patients to and from the hospital, Sarkar realised that sanitisation plays an important part in the fight against the virus. She sanitises the homes of COVID-19 patients, as well as places like police stations, crematoriums, and religious places. Her work got easier when someone gifted her a sanitising machine.

Sarkar has so far ferried around 5,000 patients. Apart from Covid-19 patients, she also gives free rides to people getting RT-PCR tests or going for their vaccination. Partha Poddar, brother of a COVID patient, resident of Deshbandhupara, Siliguri, hailed Sarkar’s efforts and told ANI, “The society should learn from Munmun di. The world needs more people like her who can help others without any hesitation and under any condition."

According to Sarkar, she wants to do something that will be remembered even after she dies.

