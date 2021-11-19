Meet NASA Astronaut Jessica Watkins, First Black Woman Set to Join ISS Crew

NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins will become the first Black woman among the International Space Station crew, set to jet off on the SpaceX Crew-4 mission in April next year, as per a CNN report. She has been appointed to serve as a mission specialist on the upcoming mission, which is the fourth crew rotation flight of the Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station, as per NASA. This is going to be her first space mission since she was appointed as an astronaut candidate back in 2017, CNN reported. The Crew-4 mission will also include three other astronauts - Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. The crew will lift off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, in April 2022 and the crew will spend 6 months in space. A Stanford University graduate, Watkins had begun her career at NASA as an intern.

.@NASA has assigned astronaut Jessica Watkins to the upcoming @SpaceX Crew-4 mission to the space station. https://t.co/lDptWeB4gW— International Space Station (@Space_Station) November 16, 2021

Watkins’ NASA colleagues congratulated her on the appointment. “More Turtles in space! Congrats to my friend and teammate, Jessica Watkins. She’s going to be an amazing crewmate for @SpaceX Crew-4," tweeted John Kim. Kathy Lueders, who leads NASA’s human spaceflight program as the Associate Administrator of the Space Operations Mission Directorate, tweeted, “Congrats to

More Turtles in space! Congrats to my friend and teammate, Jessica Watkins. She's going to be an amazing crewmate for @SpaceX Crew-4. https://t.co/VtmuWrXUcq— Jonny Kim (@JonnyKimUSA) November 17, 2021

In India, Sirisha Bandla became the second India-born woman to fly to space. She was one of the six space travellers aboard ‘VSS Unity’ of Virgin Galactic that blasted off to space on July 11 from New Mexico. After achieving this feat, Bandla had said, “I am taking a bit of India up there with me". She had, in an old interview, raised concerns over the low representation of women and non-white people in the commercial spaceflight industry. “Women and people of colour you don’t often see… I don’t often see students that look like myself in this industry just yet," said Bandla. She also stressed the need for young students to join the space industry. Now, as she features on the cover of Vogue’s November issue, she has echoed a similar statement. “What’s incredible is the number of messages I’ve got, especially from young women in India. It’s interesting how much of a mental barrier there is for people when they see somebody they can’t relate to, doing what they want," the Vogue article quoted her as saying.

