Meet Navpreet Kaloty, First Sikh to Present at an Apple Event, Who Has Got Desis Excited

Amid this distressing time, India had its moment when a Sikh man Navpreet Kaloty presented a segment at the prestigious Apple Spring Load event on April 20. It was a proud moment the nation had witnessed as Navpreet was the first Sikh presenter at the Apple event held at California. As the company launched various new products ranging from iMac to iPad Pro, Navpreet — who currently is an Engineer Program Manager atMac Architecture,showcased the new 1080p FaceTime camera on the iMac.

Soon after he made an appearance in the event, he grabbed attention abroad and at home too. People have started recognizing him and commending his efforts for reaching up there. People have also praised the company for the concerted effort for inclusion of diversity in the presentation.

Navpreet is working with Apple for the past five years as an Engineering Program Manager at its Cupertino headquarters. The man who announced the new iMac, powered by Apple’s M1 chip at the event, had also interned for around a quarter of a year with the product management team for operational excellence at Tesla. In 2014, he even worked with Suncor Energy.

Navpreet started his career after completing his Bachelors in Liberal Arts from Harvard University in 2016. Then, in the year 2018, he pursued Masters in Corporate Strategy from the same university. Owing to his continuous efforts in the field of technology, Navpreet made it this big in his career so early.

The event was made more captivating by the CEO of the company Tim Cook who kept the people engrossed with his Hollywood inspired stunts while retrieving the M1 chip from a Macbook and to put it into the iPad Pro. Apple had a list of announcements of its users during the event.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here